Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

By

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

For a full decade, Aaron Donald was a major disruption in the NFL to opposing quarterbacks, running backs, and offensive linemen.

While he’s used to shocking people on the field with his elite talent, speed, and strength, Donald recently shocked everyone off the field when he announced his retirement.

Offenses around the league are no doubt breathing a sigh of relief as they no longer have to worry about how to deal with one of the best defensive linemen in the game.

A number of players have recently taken to social media to give their opinions of just how good Donald was, including cornerback Greg Newsome II of the Cleveland Browns (via Greg Newsome II on Twitter).

There’s no doubt that Donald will go down in history as one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

And, according to Newsome, he’s the best of the best.

Donald is one of only three players to ever win the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, as he joins legends J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor in that respect.

He had 111 career sacks, including six seasons with at least 10, and was a First-Team All-Pro selection eight times.

The only knock against Donald is that he only played for 10 seasons, which is substantially fewer than other legendary linemen like Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Julius Peppers, and Michael Strahan.

However, no matter where you rank him on your list of all-time defensive greats, there’s no doubt that Donald was one of the most dominating and impactful players of his time.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

12 mins ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

27 mins ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

22 hours ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

22 hours ago

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Insider Breaks Down The Browns' Mike Vrabel Addition

23 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Is Glad Browns Ignored Criticism From Former Player

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Praises 'Confident' Move By Kevin Stefanski

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Analyst Has Strong Reaction to Joe Flacco Joining The Colts

3 days ago

Free-Agent CB Chase Lucas

Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

4 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

5 days ago

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

No more pages to load