Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

By

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a baby boom.

Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are expecting their first child, a son in December.

He is not the only Browns player with a growing family.

Jack Conklin and his wife Caitlyn welcomed their third child, a son named Crew, in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, November 15.

 

Emergency C-Section

Caitlyn had an emergency c-section and gave birth to Crew 5 weeks early.

Crew weighs 5.5 lbs and is being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

 

Conklins Are Fixtures In Cleveland

Everyone extends their thoughts, good vibes, and prayers to the Conklin family.

The Conklins spent the entire offseason in Cleveland, and Jack made it clear he wants to stay in Cleveland indefinitely.

The question will be if he remains with the Browns beyond 2022; he is a free agent after this season.

Conklin has been clear about his affinity for the team and the city.

He said:

“I love this team. I love this town.”

Conklin overcame a devastating torn patella injury suffered in 2021 in record time.

 

Future Teammates

The fact that Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller are having baby boys weeks apart from each other makes us wonder if we will be talking about the next generation of Conklins and Tellers in about 25 years.

In the meantime, watch Conklin and Teller together on the field Sunday against the Buffalo Bills; kickoff is slated for 1:00 PM EST.

