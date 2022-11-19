Jack Conklin And Wife Caitlyn Welcome Third Child

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a baby boom.

Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are expecting their first child, a son in December.

Happy Father’s Day, Wyatt! Baby boy Teller joining the team December 2022 🤎 pic.twitter.com/DCPg5hBPbv — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) June 19, 2022

He is not the only Browns player with a growing family.

Jack Conklin and his wife Caitlyn welcomed their third child, a son named Crew, in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, November 15.

#Browns Jack Conklin's wife, Caitlyn, had an emergency C-section Tuesday and their son Crew was born 5 weeks early. At 5 1/2 pounds, he's in the NICU, but mom and baby are doing fine. It's their 3rd child. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 18, 2022

Emergency C-Section

Caitlyn had an emergency c-section and gave birth to Crew 5 weeks early.

Crew weighs 5.5 lbs and is being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Conklins Are Fixtures In Cleveland

Everyone extends their thoughts, good vibes, and prayers to the Conklin family.

The Conklins spent the entire offseason in Cleveland, and Jack made it clear he wants to stay in Cleveland indefinitely.

Jack Conklin said he wants to make Cleveland his home and says it’s up to him to do so this season— the last on his current contract. “I love this team. I love this town.” — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 3, 2022

The question will be if he remains with the Browns beyond 2022; he is a free agent after this season.

Conklin has been clear about his affinity for the team and the city.

He said:

“I love this team. I love this town.”

Conklin overcame a devastating torn patella injury suffered in 2021 in record time.

Jack Conklin is back, baby. Watch that double to LB climb on this counter with a 🥞 finish. #Browns pic.twitter.com/WY7IoVAdun — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) September 24, 2022

Future Teammates

The fact that Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller are having baby boys weeks apart from each other makes us wonder if we will be talking about the next generation of Conklins and Tellers in about 25 years.

In the meantime, watch Conklin and Teller together on the field Sunday against the Buffalo Bills; kickoff is slated for 1:00 PM EST.