Jadeveon Clowney Comments On His Ugly Browns Exit

Jadeveon Clowney played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, his fourth NFL team.

However, the end of his stint there could have been better.

But now that he’s with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s not opening up on how his stay with Cleveland went down.

“I’m not going to talk about nothing that happened, w/the teammates, coaching staff, nothing. It was locker room talk that got out. I don’t care what happened last yr. I play for the Baltimore Ravens now,” Clowney said, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter.

Clowney and the Ravens will face the Browns in Week 4, the first of their two annual regular season matchups.

Given how his Browns tenure ended, revenge must be on Clowney’s mind.

Last season, the All-Pro linebacker signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Browns.

However, he only produced 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games.

He voiced dissent on how he was being used within Cleveland’s defensive scheme.

Clowney claimed the Browns were more interested in padding Myles Garrett’s stats than winning.

That sentiment led the Browns to make him an inactive player for their season finale.

The memory of how the team treated him is still fresh in his mind.

Despite that, Clowney harbors no resentment toward the Browns.

He respects his former teammates, especially defensive players.

But once the game starts, everyone will be an enemy to him.

Clowney can dominate games and hound quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson.

Therefore, the Browns offensive line must meet the challenge of neutralizing the three-time Pro Bowler.