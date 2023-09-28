Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jadeveon Clowney Comments On His Ugly Browns Exit

Jadeveon Clowney Comments On His Ugly Browns Exit

By

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jadeveon Clowney played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, his fourth NFL team.

However, the end of his stint there could have been better.

But now that he’s with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s not opening up on how his stay with Cleveland went down.

“I’m not going to talk about nothing that happened, w/the teammates, coaching staff, nothing. It was locker room talk that got out. I don’t care what happened last yr. I play for the Baltimore Ravens now,” Clowney said, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter.

Clowney and the Ravens will face the Browns in Week 4, the first of their two annual regular season matchups.

Given how his Browns tenure ended, revenge must be on Clowney’s mind.

Last season, the All-Pro linebacker signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Browns.

However, he only produced 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games.

He voiced dissent on how he was being used within Cleveland’s defensive scheme.

Clowney claimed the Browns were more interested in padding Myles Garrett’s stats than winning.

That sentiment led the Browns to make him an inactive player for their season finale.

The memory of how the team treated him is still fresh in his mind.

Despite that, Clowney harbors no resentment toward the Browns.

He respects his former teammates, especially defensive players.

But once the game starts, everyone will be an enemy to him.

Clowney can dominate games and hound quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson.

Therefore, the Browns offensive line must meet the challenge of neutralizing the three-time Pro Bowler.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Take Issue With Myles Garrett Getting Snubbed

16 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Star Defender Says Browns Are A Top-4 AFC Team

16 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Importance Of Beating The Ravens

20 hours ago

David Njoku #85 and Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Shares His Expectations For Week 4

21 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reportedly In The Mix For Superstar WR

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Shows How Dominant Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns steps out of bounds during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Shade Referees Over Amari Cooper’s Controversial Call

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Has A Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Ravens Game

2 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Juan Thornhill Sends Confident Message About Browns Defense

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes The Importance Of Browns-Ravens Game

2 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Global Music Superstar Admits To Being A Browns Fan

3 days ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

J.J. Watt Shares Praise For 'Dominant' Browns Defense

3 days ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Defense Is Posting Remarkable Numbers This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James Was Hyped Up During Impressive Browns Win

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Myles Garrett’s Huge Impact Against Titans O-Line

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Browns Could 'Get Out' Of Deshaun Watson’s Contract

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Makes Decision About Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit To Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb's Former High School Showed Big Support After Injury

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Fines Deshaun Watson For 3 Violations Against Steelers

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says Browns' Chances Against Titans Lay On 1 Figure

5 days ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Derrick Henry Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defensive Front

5 days ago

Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

5 days ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Numbers Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

5 days ago

Browns Take Issue With Myles Garrett Getting Snubbed

No more pages to load