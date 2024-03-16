Browns Nation

Jerry Jeudy Is Glad Browns Ignored Criticism From Former Player

By

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

Following a trade that took wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns, Jeudy recently came out with a statement regarding criticism he received from NFL legend Steve Smith.

Smith, a legendary wide receiver with the Carolina Panthers, went at Jeudy during a primetime broadcast last season, saying teams should not trade for the young receiver.

Therefore, in his introductory video interview with the Browns, Jeudy said he’s glad that the Browns didn’t listen to Smith’s criticism about him, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“Yeah, of course, I’m grateful (they ignored Smith),” he said. “Just because they didn’t let one person stop them from knowing the true meaning. They understand the game of football. Some people got their opinions on me and some people think otherwise. It didn’t affect me in no type of way. It didn’t affect the Browns.”

Jeudy went on to say that all you need to do is watch tape of him to know what he’s capable of.

Sure, he didn’t always play his best game and he’s been underwhelming thus far in his professional career, but he still believes he can be a difference maker.

Smith, who also said that Jeudy isn’t capable of handling constructive criticism, went on to apologize to Jeudy for his comments.

However, while Jeudy initially rejected Smith’s apology attempt, it’s unclear if the two have been able to bury the hatchet.

