Myles Garrett Keeps Everyone Guessing On Halloween Costume

Cleveland Browns fans know that defensive end Myles Garrett is a fan of Halloween.

Traditionally, there are yard decorations and a game day costume.

This year, his yard has a Stranger Things theme, paying homage to the Netflix hit show.

myles garrett decorated his yard as stranger things for halloween omg pic.twitter.com/zm6ODXJy8T — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) October 23, 2022

When asked on Saturday, if he planned a Halloween costume for the Monday night Bengals game, Garrett was vague.

#Browns Myles Garrett says he’s not sure if he’ll wear a Halloween costume this year to the game. If so, might be from his fave show Stranger Things to match front yard decor. Or “might go dressed as a football player” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 29, 2022

He may match his yard decor with a Stranger Things-themed costume.

Or as he put it:

“[I] might go dressed as a football player”

Ghosts Of Halloween Past

Garrett went big in his Halloween celebration in 2021.

The yard decor featured gravestones of NFL quarterbacks he sacked.

Myles Garrett Decorated For Halloween By Putting Gravestones Of NFL Quarterbacks In His Front Yard https://t.co/Fc0fUb1yTh pic.twitter.com/ffW3Ev5ucZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 14, 2021

Last year, he was definitely wearing a costume; he had 2 possible options.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett plans to wear a Halloween costume to the game on Sunday. Said he had 2 to choose from. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 29, 2021

The one he ultimately selected built upon the theme of the sacked quarterbacks by listing them on the back of his cape.

Myles Garrett went all out for Halloween 🎃 His costume lists all of the quarterbacks he's sacked throughout his career.pic.twitter.com/RFpyx8a9is — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 31, 2021

Why Garrett May Downplay Halloween 2022

Garrett could be subdued in his costume selection this season for several reasons.

He admitted that he is still dealing with the after-effects of his car crash in late September.

Garrett sustained multiple injuries including to his shoulder and bicep.

He only missed one game, and in a startling revelation, he said he might have been better served to stay out longer to get healthier.

Myles Garrett said injuries still bothering him, probably should have taken more time off after crash.#Browns pic.twitter.com/dtqB2lmWld — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 29, 2022

The Browns are also 2-5 and are not playing as well as anyone hope or expected.

That could be putting a damper on Garrett’s Halloween plans.

However, a win over the Bengals in front of the home crowd could definitely change his mood.