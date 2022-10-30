Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Keeps Everyone Guessing On Halloween Costume

Myles Garrett Keeps Everyone Guessing On Halloween Costume

By

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans know that defensive end Myles Garrett is a fan of Halloween.

Traditionally, there are yard decorations and a game day costume.

This year, his yard has a Stranger Things theme, paying homage to the Netflix hit show.

When asked on Saturday, if he planned a Halloween costume for the Monday night Bengals game, Garrett was vague.

He may match his yard decor with a Stranger Things-themed costume.

Or as he put it:

“[I] might go dressed as a football player”

 

Ghosts Of Halloween Past

Garrett went big in his Halloween celebration in 2021.

The yard decor featured gravestones of NFL quarterbacks he sacked.

Last year, he was definitely wearing a costume; he had 2 possible options.

The one he ultimately selected built upon the theme of the sacked quarterbacks by listing them on the back of his cape.

 

Why Garrett May Downplay Halloween 2022

Garrett could be subdued in his costume selection this season for several reasons.

He admitted that he is still dealing with the after-effects of his car crash in late September.

Garrett sustained multiple injuries including to his shoulder and bicep.

He only missed one game, and in a startling revelation, he said he might have been better served to stay out longer to get healthier.

The Browns are also 2-5 and are not playing as well as anyone hope or expected.

That could be putting a damper on Garrett’s Halloween plans.

However, a win over the Bengals in front of the home crowd could definitely change his mood.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Fans React To Sunday’s Kareem Hunt News
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Report: Browns Will Now Grant Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/30/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fans React To Sunday's Kareem Hunt News

No more pages to load