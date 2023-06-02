NFL Insider Says DeAndre Hopkins Reunion With Deshaun Watson Is A ‘Strong Possibility’

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams ahead of the upcoming campaign.

A revamped receiving corps and a new-look defense, plus a full season of Deshaun Watson as their new QB, make Kevin Stefanski’s team a bit of a dark horse to come out of the AFC.

If that wasn’t enough, it now seems like there’s a strong chance they will add even more firepower to their receiving corps.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, signing DeAndre Hopkins has become a strong possibility for the Browns, as he’d gladly play next to Watson again.

Sources: potential DeAndre Hopkins-Deshaun Watson reunion in Cleveland regarded as a strong possibility while a return to Houston with #Texans is not expected for All-Pro wide receiver @KPRC2 https://t.co/LHlnh7hmTu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 2, 2023

Hopkins and Watson were one of the league’s finest duos during their days together with the Houston Texans.

They also have that Clemson connection, although they didn’t get to play together in college.

Moreover, they both share plenty of motivation to have a bounce-back year in 2023, as they’ll play with a chip on their shoulders after all the criticism that’s gone their way recently.

Some around the league state that Hopkins can no longer run or create separation and doubt his ability to make an impact, which is why the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t find a trade suitor willing to meet his financial pretensions of $20 million a year.

Playing in Cleveland with the best QB of his career can help him earn one last big payday before walking away from the game, and the Browns are expected to be a pass-heavy team next season, so the fit and need would be more than obvious here.