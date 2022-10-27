Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week.

Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.

How are the Browns 2-5 when this man is having a career season?

Suffice it to say, the reasons have nothing to do with him.

Chubb, never one who directs excess attention on himself, was asked why the Browns are losing.

 

What Chubb Said

This is a loaded question with a lot of possible answers, but Chubb is far too classy to give any of those.

He said:

“Not being able to finish and small things adding up.”

Chubb is a team-first guy who is a treasure to Cleveland.

Hopefully, the team gets it together and does not waste one of the best years of his career.

 

Feeding Chubb Is A Path To Winning

A simple way to win is to give Chubb the ball more, and the Browns, for their love of all things analytical, must know this.

The Browns have won all their games this season when Chubb gets 20 or more carries.

With his hands on the ball less, the Browns lose.

It seems so simple, and Chubb could have said it, but he took the high road.

He prefers to allow his play on the field do the talking.

The Browns have owned the Bengals rivalry in recent years so all Browns fans want for Halloween is a big team win with Nick Chubb leading the way.

 

