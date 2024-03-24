Browns Nation

Former Browns Player Raises Important Question About Cleveland’s 2024 Roster

Since the 2024 offseason began, the Cleveland Browns have been in high gear, eagerly adding important players and coaches to their ranks.

It seems like they’re finally willing to spend money to bring in the talent they need to contend for a Super Bowl, something they thought they could do last year.

However, while they’re adding key pieces to the puzzle, former Browns great Josh Cribbs isn’t sure it’s enough (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs)

Cribbs started by stating that the Browns certainly are making an effort to attract key players using two things.

First, they’re breaking out the wallet and are dishing out big bucks to attract talent that typically wouldn’t give Cleveland a second look.

In addition to breaking out the money, players are taking notice that the Browns are piecing together a true contender, which is something every player wants to be a part of.

At the same time, Cribbs also points out that many other teams in the AFC have just as much, if not more, talent as the Browns.

As such, he’s worried that the Browns don’t quite have all the weapons and talent they need to contend in the AFC North, much less the AFC as a whole.

However, they’re certainly doing everything they can to change his mind.

Since the start of March, the Browns have added RB D’Onta Foreman, WR Jerry Jeudy, and defensive players Quinton Jefferson, Tony Brown, Devin Bush, Jordan Hicks, and others.

What remains to be seen, however, is if they have enough talented players to be a true contender or if they need to do more.

