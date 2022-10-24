Peter Schrager Gives His Thoughts On Browns Late Game Penalty

NFL officiating is far from a science.

That was definitely true during the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

Several questionable calls were worthy of discussion; however, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager decided to talk about the one that potentially cost the Browns the game.

It was the offsides penalty on Cade York‘s 56-yard field goal attempt.

What Schrager Said

He admitted it was a head-scratcher, and it took several replays to see what the officials called.

Pretty sure this @Browns false start penalty had more people than just @PSchrags saying huh?!? #Browns What was your #HeadScratcher of Week 7? pic.twitter.com/4hCUzedNTT — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 24, 2022

Whereas everyone was paying attention to the activity at the line of scrimmage to the right of Cade York where it definitely appeared the Ravens jumped offside without provocation, the actual penalty happened on the left side of York.

It was more like a flinch than an actual movement.

Was it enough to call the play dead?

Was it what caused the Ravens on the other side of the line to jump?

What It Means

It comes down to this.

When things are going wrong, getting these types of penalties is backbreaking.

Momentum is lost.

After a long drawn-out discussion about the play, the ball was moved back five yards.

York missed from 61 yards.

Conclusion

The saying, “that’s the way the cookie crumbles” seems to apply to the 2022 Browns.

The calls are not going their way, and in between these calls, the Browns are not playing well enough to be able to hold a lead or win games despite some questionable calls.

It feels more like someone is throwing the proverbial cookie on the ground, watching it crumble, and then stomping on it mercilessly.