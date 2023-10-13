Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Luckily for the Cleveland Browns, they’ve had one of the best defensive units in the 2023 NFL season.

As for the offense, the same thing can’t be said.

They have been inconsistent through their first four games.

After Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury, Deshaun Watson’s injury could derail any lofty hopes they have for this campaign.

But as Cleveland.com beat writer for the Browns Mary Kay Cabot clarified, there’s no structural damage to Watson’s shoulder.

However, it may take some time before he gets fully healed.

“Deshaun Watson has a bruised rotator cuff and it takes 2-6 weeks to fully heal from such an injury. This Sunday would be 3 weeks,but if he feels ready to go he’s gonna play” Cabot said in her recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Watson was slated to play in Cleveland’s Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, he was declared inactive after feeling some discomfort with his throwing motion.

That gave an opening for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to have his first NFL start.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a disaster as the Browns scored only three points.

Worst yet, Thompson-Robinson had three interceptions and averaged only 3.4 yards per completion.

Despite their Week 5 bye, Watson is still questionable to play in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

P.J. Walker will be the likely starter if the Pro Bowl quarterback won’t suit up.

Watson has played in the Browns’ first three games, throwing for 678 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He finally had a performance worthy of being a $230 million quarterback in Week 3 when he had an 81.8 completion percentage for 289 yards and two touchdowns.