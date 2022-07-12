Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Rumor: Could Deshaun Watson Only Be Suspended 6 Games?

Rumor: Could Deshaun Watson Only Be Suspended 6 Games?

By

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to be in a holding pattern regarding the status of their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

From what we heard, his case resides in the hands of arbitrator Sue L. Robinson.

She requested post-trial briefs from both sides which were due to her on July 12.

Her deliberations likely have begun quietly and behind closed doors.

That has not stopped the speculation.

Most recently, Tony Rizzo has shared what he has heard regarding a potential suspension on ESPN Cleveland.

 

What Rizzo Said

Citing what he called “reliable sources,” Rizzo has heard that the suspension will be approximately 4-6 games.

Unless his reliable sources are Sue L. Robinson or someone very close to her, this is pure speculation.

Robinson is a retired federal judge; she will not be sharing anything off-the-record with anyone until she publishes her findings and ruling.

Though we are not undermining Rizzo’s connections and he could turn out to be correct about the length of the suspension, we are more aligned with DollarDog Nick on predicting Watson’s suspension.

He said:

“BREAKING: According to reports over the last month, Deshaun Watson will either be suspended 0 games, 4-6 games, 8 games, 10-12 games, 1 season, 2 seasons, or indefinitely.”

 

What We Know

We know that the timeline for Robinson’s decision continues to be sometime over the next couple of weeks.

It was always the goal for the Browns to have some direction by the time training camp begins, and that is July 27.

This is a necessity so the offensive players who will be on the field for Week 1 can work together at training camp.

Jacoby Brissett is directly impacted by this decision so if he is named the QB1 at training camp, the Browns can ensure he gets the first-team reps and time necessary to get comfortable with the offense.

In short, we will know when we know but likely within the next couple of weeks.

Speculating in the meantime is futile.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Carolina Panthers v Cleveland Browns
Panthers GM comments On “Adult In The Room” Comment About Mayfield
Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns signs autographs after their 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
How Good Can Greg Newsome Be In 2022?
David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
David Njoku Will Need To Earn His Contract This Season

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. John Dixon says

    Don’t know why this is important. If he gets one game Goodell is going to make it a year and indefinite. As long as he gets anything Goddard can do as he pleases appealing to himself. And if he doesn’t the NFL is screwed. Their will be a mass exodus. I’m a 40 year dedicated fan who will stop supporting anything NFL related. I have morals.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Panthers GM comments On "Adult In The Room" Comment About Mayfield

No more pages to load