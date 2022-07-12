Rumor: Could Deshaun Watson Only Be Suspended 6 Games?

The Cleveland Browns continue to be in a holding pattern regarding the status of their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

From what we heard, his case resides in the hands of arbitrator Sue L. Robinson.

She requested post-trial briefs from both sides which were due to her on July 12.

Her deliberations likely have begun quietly and behind closed doors.

That has not stopped the speculation.

Most recently, Tony Rizzo has shared what he has heard regarding a potential suspension on ESPN Cleveland.

What Rizzo Said

Citing what he called “reliable sources,” Rizzo has heard that the suspension will be approximately 4-6 games.

.@TheRealTRizzo: "As I heard from reliable sources. Right now, I'm hearing 4-6 games (suspension for Watson)." pic.twitter.com/RrBkxgQ1XX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2022

Unless his reliable sources are Sue L. Robinson or someone very close to her, this is pure speculation.

PSA: nobody really knows how Sue L Robinson will rule regarding Deshaun Watson and a possible suspension. People keep throwing out a potential number of games like it's fact, but the reality is that it is all just speculation as to how they think she will rule. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 12, 2022

Robinson is a retired federal judge; she will not be sharing anything off-the-record with anyone until she publishes her findings and ruling.

Though we are not undermining Rizzo’s connections and he could turn out to be correct about the length of the suspension, we are more aligned with DollarDog Nick on predicting Watson’s suspension.

BREAKING: According to reports over the last month, Deshaun Watson will either be suspended 0 games, 4-6 games, 8 games, 10-12 games, 1 season, 2 seasons, or indefinitely pic.twitter.com/4HWfR3W83N — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) July 12, 2022

He said:

“BREAKING: According to reports over the last month, Deshaun Watson will either be suspended 0 games, 4-6 games, 8 games, 10-12 games, 1 season, 2 seasons, or indefinitely.”

What We Know

We know that the timeline for Robinson’s decision continues to be sometime over the next couple of weeks.

It was always the goal for the Browns to have some direction by the time training camp begins, and that is July 27.

This is a necessity so the offensive players who will be on the field for Week 1 can work together at training camp.

Jacoby Brissett is directly impacted by this decision so if he is named the QB1 at training camp, the Browns can ensure he gets the first-team reps and time necessary to get comfortable with the offense.

In short, we will know when we know but likely within the next couple of weeks.

Speculating in the meantime is futile.