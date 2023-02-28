Browns Nation

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski’s Offense Was Efficient In 2022

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

There were several negative aspects to the Cleveland Browns’ 2022 season.

A surprisingly average defense, a 7-10 record, and Deshaun Watson’s play certainly left a lot to be desired.

However, one statistic has proven that Kevin Stefanski’s offense took a step in the right direction, giving hope for 2023.

This chart above demonstrates the rate at which teams across the NFL went three-and-out during the 2022 season.

The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans were the three worst teams in this regard, averaging over a 40 percent rate.

However, the Browns were the 13th-best team in this statistic.

What does this mean for the Browns?

For starters, it demonstrates their efficiency.

The Browns, while having a 7-10 record, had one of the fewest third-and-out rates in the league in 2022.

They were only led by Watson for six games, a quarterback that was supposed to provide a lot of answers for this team.

Due to the lack of his experience with the team, particularly the wide receivers, the Browns, at least on paper, weren’t among the league leaders in terms of offense.

They were the 17th-highest-scoring team in the league, at 21.2 points per game.

With any luck, Watson will improve in the offseason, and the Browns will be able to materialize on their offensive efficiency.

If they can limit three-and-outs with Watson at the helm, things could look a lot different for the Browns.

For now, the team is looking ahead to the combine, which is set to begin very soon.

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

