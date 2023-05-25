The Browns Recently Worked Out An XFL Running Back

The Cleveland Browns continue to look at all their options ahead of the season, hosting multiple guys for workouts on Wednesday afternoon.

And according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown report, one of those guys is XFL standout running back Max Borghi.

Source: XFL running back Max Borghi was in Cleveland for a workout today. #Browns @TheOBR pic.twitter.com/h9yDzbEmpw — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 25, 2023

Borghi is coming off a solid season with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, also thriving at Washington State during his days in college.

Notably, that makes him a seamless fit for Kevin Stefanski’s new offense, as both the Roughnecks and Cougars run spread offenses.

Borghi tried his luck with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers after going undrafted but to no avail.

The Browns have made it a point of emphasis to add more spreads to their offense, which isn’t much of a surprise, considering they’ll have a full season of Deshaun Watson behind center.

New senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave has found plenty of success with spread offenses, coming with a pedigree in that regard at California and with Chip Kelly’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The former XFL star has made a name for himself for his pass-catching skills, hauling 86 receptions in college in the 2019 season alone.

Last season, he managed to grab 21 passes for 139 yards in eight appearances in the XFL, so he’d be an interesting add to the Browns’ new-look offense.

Moreover, the Browns have also reportedly hosted free agent RB Darrel Henderson Jr. for a workout, so it’s more than evident that they’re still not 100% sold on their RB depth behind cowbell back Nick Chubb.