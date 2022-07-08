Video Shows The Last Time Baker Mayfield And Matt Rhule Met

The Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Browns will get a fourth-rounder if their former quarterback plays 70 percent of the snaps in the upcoming season.

That scenario will likely happen because why would the Panthers trade for Mayfield in the first place if they don’t need him?

They have decided to bring someone who could do better than Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and Matt Corral.

Meanwhile, it’s weird to think that Mayfield’s performance will help save Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s job.

He is in the hot seat after going 10-23 in his first two seasons with the squad.

Without significant improvements in 2022, Rhule might get the pink slip.

Therefore, it helps to have a strong relationship with his potential starting quarterback.

But before they move forward, both parties must make sure that they have buried the hatchet from an incident in 2017.

The last time Baker Mayfield and Matt Rhule were on the same field together, Baker told the Baylor Bears in pregame: "You forgot who daddy is. I'm going to have to spank you…" https://t.co/qU45LdLSZS — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 7, 2022

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “The last time Baker Mayfield and Matt Rhule were on the same field together, Baker told the Baylor Bears in pregame: ‘You forgot who daddy is. I’m going to have to spank you…'”

He included a video wherein the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears shared some time on the field during warm-ups.

Mayfield was the Sooners’ quarterback while Rhule was the Bears’ head coach.

The Heisman Trophy winner did spank Baylor in that game by throwing for three touchdowns that helped complete a 49-41 victory.

Mayfield And Rhule Have Grown Since

That video shows the competitiveness of sports figures.

Even before a game, they will find a way to psych out their opponent.

But given that they must work towards a common goal, Mayfield and Rhule must have gone past that incident.

There’s no sense holding a grudge that long, especially with both of them not involved with Oklahoma and Baylor anymore.

Therefore, it would be better for them to collaborate and make the Panthers a contender again.