Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Why The Browns Had To Move On From Mike Priefer

Why The Browns Had To Move On From Mike Priefer

By

Mike Priefer
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Don’t let the delayed timing of Mike Priefer’s dismissal fool you.

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns knew he had to go way back when they fired Joe Woods.

Why didn’t the team axe both coordinators on the same day, right after the season ended?

Maybe Stefanski had more difficulty letting go of his long-time coworker and fill-in head coach.

Cleveland arguably did better by Woods, freeing him early enough to land a coordinator job in New Orleans.

Priefer will enter the market late, although there are still a couple of special teams positions open.

One coordinator position might open in Indianapolis under their new head coach, Shane Steichen.

Reports are that Cleveland asked permission to speak to the Colts’ current coordinator, and former Browns safety, Bubba Ventrone.

 

Better Return Game Covered Other Issues 

Priefer, who coached the Vikings for 8 years during Stefanski’s tenure in Minnesota, lasted 4 seasons in Cleveland.

His record earned him a chance to stay on staff when Stefanski rolled in as head coach in 2020.

But special teams were a liability in Stefanski’s first 2 seasons at the helm, and not much help in his third.

Jerome Ford and Donovan Peoples-Jones shored up the return game for Cleveland last year.

And it might not have been Priefer’s decision to award the kicking job to rookie Cade York without competition.

But the young stud faltered and a big-legged kicker didn’t improve that unit enough to save Priefer, either.

 

What Kind of Support Did York Have? 

It’s hard to blame the special teams’ coordinator when he is handed a sub-par kicker.

York sported the 3rd-worst field goal percentage while displaying remarkable consistency across distances.

The rookie struggled from 30-49 yards (75%) and he was one of only 2 kickers to have 3 field goals blocked.

And for all the talk of his big leg, York was only average (ranked #15) in touchbacks.

It is notable that Priefer lobbied hard for the Browns to draft York, particularly citing the kicker’s poise.

But York looked like a typical rookie, and arguably could have used more coaching help during the season.

 

Did Bojorquez Outkick His coverage? 

Andrew Berry signed Corey Bojorquez as a free agent to complete the 2022 special teams overhaul.

Bojorquez came in with the longest punts of 2020 and 2021 on his resume.

Sure enough, he sported the 9th longest punting average in the league for Cleveland.

But Bojorquez ranked only 21st in net average thanks to a 12.3 yards-per-return given up by his coverage team.

And the punter struggled to pin teams deep, with the 6th most touchbacks and only the 20-most punts inside the 20.

York might have been the more visible problem, but Priefer’s failure to improve punt coverage didn’t help his case.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Expected To Interview A Frontrunner For ST Coach Today

4 hours ago

Drew Petzing Is Reportedly Looking To Bring More Browns Coaches With Him

1 day ago

Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Have Requested Permission To Interview A Giants Assistant

1 day ago

browns helmets

The Browns Are Adding Another Assistant Coach To Their Staff

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Requested To Interview A Colts Coach For ST Opening

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Release Statement About Recently Fired Coach

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Announced A Coaching Change

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Graphic Shows How Myles Garrett Has Dominated The Past 2 Seasons

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

2 Free Agent Linebackers The Browns Should Target

3 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Underrated Free Agent Targets The Browns Should Pursue

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Will Baker Mayfield Affect Browns' Jedrick Wills Decision?

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

5 days ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting Prepared For The Hall Of Fame

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

5 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

6 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

6 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Had A Legend Congratulate Him On The Hall Of Fame

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Receiving 1 Favorable Projection

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

1 week ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Comments On His Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

1 week ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Send Out A Perfect Holiday Message

1 week ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

1 week ago

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

No more pages to load