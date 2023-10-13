Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

No one can ever question Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku’s toughness anymore.

He was questionable for their Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens after what the Browns official website described as “sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.”

However, he didn’t miss the game and went into the stadium wearing an alien-inspired mask to cover his face.

It’s that physical and mental fortitude that had wide receiver Amari Cooper praising his teammate.

“#Browns Amari Cooper praised David Njoku for playing against the Ravens with the burns he sustained to his face and arm. Said he’s suffered burns himself, but not on his face. Couldn’t believe he was able to even put a helmet on through that,” WEWS reporter Camryn Justice tweeted.

Njoku finished their game against Baltimore with six catches for 46 yards.

But showing up itself is already a victory for him and the Browns.

He also shared on Instagram the burn’s extent, which covered practically his entire face.

His performance will be crucial in breaking down the vaunted Niners defense.

Whoever their quarterback will be, they can be at ease knowing that Njoku will be there.

After all, he’s caught 16 of the 18 balls thrown at him, tallying 138 yards.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Amari Cooper,Cleveland Browns,Daily News,David Njoku News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

5 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Myles Garrett Can Make Browns History This Sunday

15 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Makes His Thoughts Clear On QB Uncertainty

16 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analysts Comment On The Importance Of Deshaun Watson's Situation

20 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Veteran For His Leadership

20 hours ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Continue Concerning Trend If P.J. Walker Starts On Sunday

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Sends A Warning To Deshaun Watson After Recent Controversy

20 hours ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Discusses Confusing Browns QB Situation

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Discuss Impact of A Poor Week 6 Deshaun Watson Game

22 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Kyle Shanahan's Record Against Jim Schwartz

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks to Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Had Shocking Admission About His Start

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Struggle To Make Big Plays This Season

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns DT Sends a Message Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

2 days ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns Defender Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Have A Decision To Make About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Have Backup Plan In Case Deshaun Watson Remains Inactive

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Sione Takitaki Gets Honest On Importance Of Browns' Defensive Line

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Blasts Deshaun Watson Over Not Playing Against Ravens

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Shares Light On Injury Bothering Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Expectations For Browns After 4 Games

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Receive Big Update On Myles Garrett's Injury

3 days ago

browns helmet

Super Bowl Champion Expects Big Game From 1 Browns Group Position

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Gives His Thoughts On Browns' First Part Of Season

4 days ago

Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

No more pages to load