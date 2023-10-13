Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

No one can ever question Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku’s toughness anymore.

He was questionable for their Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens after what the Browns official website described as “sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.”

However, he didn’t miss the game and went into the stadium wearing an alien-inspired mask to cover his face.

It’s that physical and mental fortitude that had wide receiver Amari Cooper praising his teammate.

“#Browns Amari Cooper praised David Njoku for playing against the Ravens with the burns he sustained to his face and arm. Said he’s suffered burns himself, but not on his face. Couldn’t believe he was able to even put a helmet on through that,” WEWS reporter Camryn Justice tweeted.

Njoku finished their game against Baltimore with six catches for 46 yards.

But showing up itself is already a victory for him and the Browns.

He also shared on Instagram the burn’s extent, which covered practically his entire face.

David Njoku played a full game with these burns on his face. Warrior. Here’s to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/kcynK5hkR3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2023

His performance will be crucial in breaking down the vaunted Niners defense.

Whoever their quarterback will be, they can be at ease knowing that Njoku will be there.

After all, he’s caught 16 of the 18 balls thrown at him, tallying 138 yards.