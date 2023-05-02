Browns Analyst Anticipates More Roster Moves This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns brought in Jim Schwartz to revamp their middle-of-the-pack defense.

They made some interesting moves in free agency, but they didn’t have a ton of draft capital to continue adding more talent.

Still, they drafted Siaki Ika in the third round, and he might as well make a case to start next to the newly-acquired Dalvin Tomlison right away.

They also added Isaiah McGuire to add more depth to their pass rush behind Myles Garrett and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Last but not least, they added yet another name to their CB room by taking Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round, joining fellow Northwestern alumni Greg Newsome II.

Even so, Browns analyst Tony Grossi believes the team will continue to add more firepower to that defense.

Where do the Browns go from here after the Draft? @TonyGrossi has some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/9ATEE5cVst — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 2, 2023

Per Grossi, they could look to sign another veteran defensive end to a one-year “prove it” kind of deal.

He also points out safety as another potential position of emphasis for the team going forward.

The Browns weren’t exactly sound on defense last season, struggling vastly against the run.

Schwartz’s defensive expertise has made him a bit of a guru and one of the most sought-after specialists around the league, so expectations are quite high.

We already know what a fully healthy Myles Garrett is capable of, so fans hope the new guys can step up and live up to the task and hype surrounding this team’s new-look defense, especially if the offense gets off to another slow start while Deshaun Watson continues to work his way back to elite form.