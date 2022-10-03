Browns Nation

Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Cleveland Browns are doing fairly well during Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s absence.

While they are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they have won two out of their first four games.

More importantly, their passing game has come alive recently, complementing their vaunted rushing attack with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

But Browns fans are about to receive more good news, as shared by ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Trotter tweeted, “This is the last week that Deshaun Watson won’t be in the Browns training facility. He’s eligible to come back Oct. 10, though won’t be allowed to start practicing again until Nov. 14.”

The former Clemson standout can attend meetings to reorient himself with their offensive system.

He can also mingle with his teammates to build chemistry before he returns to action.

 

A Brief Recap Of Watson’s Situation

Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

His suspension stemmed from the 24 civil cases of sexual misconduct filed against him.

During the offseason, the NFL and the NFL Players Association deliberated to advance their arguments.

The league was pushing for an indefinite suspension, while the NFLPA enlisted lawyer Jeffrey Kessler to reduce Watson’s suspension.

Initially, former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for the 2020 passing yards leader.

The league appealed, and the 11-game suspension became final.

Going by that timeline, Watson can see action for the Browns as early as Week 13 against, of all teams, the Houston Texans.

Watson played for the Texans before getting traded to the Browns.

He also signed a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal after joining Cleveland.

Watson played for the Browns during their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, he had an underwhelming stint, completing just one out of five passes for seven yards.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Loss To Falcons

