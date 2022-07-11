Browns Need To Use More 2 RB Sets In 2022

The Cleveland Browns come into 2022 with two of the best running back duos you can find on a team.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt provide the Browns with that one-two punch on the ground.

With Chubb already proving to be a 1,000-yard rusher consistently, the Browns have a clear star running back.

Hunt has been a 1,000-yard rusher in the past, and can be one again if the Browns use more two RB sets in 2022.

So how would this help the team as they go into a 2022 season where expectations are high in Cleveland?

Browns Found Success Using Two RB Sets In 2021

While the Browns only used a two RB set 15% of the time, they found success in the running game with that set.

In 4% of their plays, they used a two back, two tight end sets that saw them run 79% of the time.

The other 11% of two back plays saw the Browns run 45% of the time, with 53% of those runs being successful.

So while they are run heavy with two tight ends and two back, they found more success with two receivers and two backs.

If the Browns use more of this, they could weather the storm of missing Deshaun Watson for the season.

It could also help get Chubb long runs he’s had before with the Browns.

However, health is a concern with Hunt, who missed five games last season.

Hunt Could Have A Good Year If Healthy In 2022

Multiple injuries would plague Hunt during 2021, hampering any chances of him having a good year.

4. Kareem Hunt, 5 rushing TDs Hunt finished w/ 5 rushing TDs in only 8 games, while still getting the receiving work between him and Chubb. His 17-game pace would've had him finish w/ 10 rushing TDs. That's significant because he finished w/ 6 rushing TDs in 16 games in 2020. — The Fantasy Football Fellas (@fffellas) July 11, 2022

However, this season could be different if he stays healthy and the Browns use that two-back set.

With the pace he was going last season, a repeat could see him reach ten touchdowns in 2022.

Cleveland needs that kind of production from him.

His best season was in 2020 with Cleveland, which saw him rush for 841 yards on 198 carries.

If he can get back to rushing for 1,000 yards, like he did his rookie season, the Browns running game would be fearsome.

However, it all hangs on if Hunt can remain healthy, which was the only issue he had last season.

Could This Be The Season Cleveland Has Two 1,000 Yard Running Backs?

The point of keeping both Hunt and Chubb around was how they factor into the running game.

Both have been 1,000-yard rushers during their career.

However, they haven’t both been 1,000-yard rushers at the same time while in Cleveland.

But that could change here in 2022, especially if Cleveland focuses more on running with Watson out.

That shift to the running game could give Cleveland their first dual 1,000 rushers in a season since 1985.

It could also keep pressure off whoever the Browns have as their quarterback come 2022.

With that in mind, having that two running back set will become key for Cleveland.

Defenses will have to choose wisely which back they will go after.

If they pick the wrong one, we could see big plays from out of the Browns’ backfield.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns will take this approach going into the 2022 NFL season.