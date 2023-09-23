Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Was On Pace To Make Browns History Before Injury

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Nick Chubb has been stellar for the Cleveland Browns since he joined the team in 2018.

He could have had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons if he hadn’t fallen four yards short of the mark during his rookie season.

He has increased his totals from 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 to 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Unfortunately, a knee injury during their Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers ended his season.

Chubb could have had a magical season if not for that freak accident.

The MoreForYouCleveland Twitter account shared, “Nick Chubb was just 30 yards from passing Mike Pruitt and 764 yards from passing Leroy Kelly to be 2nd all time in #Browns rushing history – behind only Jim Brown. He easily would’ve eclipsed that this season. I hope he can come back and make it happen. #DawgPound”

Chubb has 6,511 rushing yards through 77 games, spanning five seasons and change. Mike Pruitt is at 6,540, while Kelly is at 7,274. Brown is the franchise’s benchmark among running backs with 12,312 yards.

Nick Chubb averaged 85 rushing yards per game, courtesy of 106 yards in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and 64 yards in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Without the season-ending injury, he could have been on pace to gather 1,445 yards.

Chubb’s injury dampens the Browns’ playoff chances after a promising start.

It’s up to Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong Jr. to put the bite back in Cleveland’s vaunted running attack.

The Chubb-less Browns will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

